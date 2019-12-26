Suspected DWI Driver Charged in Fatal Christmas Morning Crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that took the life of a South Riding woman on Christmas morning.

The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m. Dec. 25 on Rt. 50 near South Riding Boulevard. A sedan with five occupants was stopped at a red light when it was struck from behind by a pickup.

Rashida Begum, 79, of South Riding, a passenger in the sedan, died at the scene.Four other occupants were taken to the hospital, two for treatment of injuries described as life-threatening and two for injuries described as not life-threatening. Also, passenger in the pickup was hospitalized with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup, Martin V. Chavez, 56, of Sterling, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Investigator D. Lake at 703-777-1021.