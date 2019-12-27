Douglas Named COO at Rosendin

Rosendin, an employee-owned electrical contracting firm with a regional office in Sterling, has promoted Keith Douglas to chief operating officer in the Eastern Division. He also was named to the company’s new Executive Committee.

Rosendin is a $2 billion company with 15 regional offices across the country that provide electrical installation on large scale builds including stadiums, data centers, solar farms, healthcare centers and more.

In his new role as COO, Douglas will be responsible for optimizing operating capabilities to support strategic growth in new markets and oversee operating units in nine regional offices located in Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Arizona and Nevada.

Rosendin started with the company in 2012 at the Sterling office where he served as division manager. Douglas grew the East Coast team to five divisions and expanded operations to three offices, including Maryland and North Carolina. Prior to joining the company, Rosendin was vice president at a large electrical contracting firm for 12-years.