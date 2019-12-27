Fire Destroys Equipment Building at 1757 Golf Club

The heavy black smoke residents saw on the Ashburn horizon Thursday afternoon came from a fire that destroyed a large equipment building and dozens of golf carts at the 1757 Golf Club.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire, which started just before 12:30 p.m. Dec. 26. Fire and rescue units from Kincora, Moorefield, Sterling Park, Ashburn, Cascades, Dulles South, and Fairfax County responded to the Waxpool Road complex. Firefighters arrived and found heavy fire and smoke conditions in the equipment shed, which contained 45-60 golf carts.

Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, the Hazardous Materials Response Team worked to mitigate any chemical contamination resulting from thefire and building contents.

No injuries were reported.