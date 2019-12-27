Review Panel Limits Access to 1 Selection in Loudoun’s Diverse Classroom Library

After weeks of public criticism over the content of some books selected for new classroom libraries that focus on diversity subjects, one title has been removed from kindergarten and first grade collections.

The decision was made last week by a select committee of School Board members appointed to review formal complaint filed by parents.

During the Dec. 16 review session, they reviewed a series of appeals of Superintendent Eric William’s decision to retain “My Princess Boy,”by C. Kilodavis, in the kindergarten, first- and second-grade classroom libraries. The children’s picture book tells the story of a boy who likes “pretty things” and prefers to wear tiaras and dresses.

The committee voted to retain the book only in the collections in second-grade classrooms.

The book will remain available for checkout in school libraries and public libraries.