Robin: The Partisan Divides

By Steve Robin, From Where I Sit

I recently read the results of a poll that concluded that views about climate change and the causes thereof actually divide over politically partisan lines. Same facts—temps, storm patterns, carbon dioxide levels, amounts of tree canopy, etc.—but greatly different views along party lines about why global warming is happening.

I found that a bit disconcerting, and the more I thought about it the more I wondered well, what else in our daily existence divides us along party lines? Just how far does this partisan thinking go?

So, I decided to put it to the test. First off, since I was going there anyway, I stopped by the local frozen yogurt/ice cream emporium. It’s self-serve, so I got in the strawberry line behind a nice couple and their kids. After a bit of chit chat, I popped the question about their political affiliation. “Democrat,” they said. Four more families came up behind them, and, sure enough, they declared themselves Democrat also. Now, I started getting energized on the subject, and I spent the next hour in the chocolate and the mango lines. You guessed it—partisan: chocolates were almost all Republican and the mangoes were independents to a person.

For my next test, I enlisted the local dry cleaners. Nice folks, and they agreed to test out the partisan theory. The question was zippers or buttons as fasteners for a sweater? Sure enough, pretty much down the middle—buttons won from the Republicans, zippers favored by the Democrats.

The local funeral home was next. Cremation or full body burial was the choice presented. The tally: full body (Republicans 17, Democrats 3); cremation (Democrats 21, Republicans 4).

Finally, I told myself,I’llget a totally neutral one. Let’s try outtraffic. Everyone has to agree on the traffic, right? Not on my watch. Democrats for traffic calming; Republicans for additional lanes.

So, the poll I read about had it pretty much right. I don’t know for sure whether this is a current trend or a permanent condition, but I’m coming to the view that mankind started out early on in tribes, and darned after several thousand years if we aren’t just giving them different names.

Steve Robin is a retired attorney, a resident of Loudoun for over 45 years and an observer of life for considerably longer than that.