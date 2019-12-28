StoneSprings Ranks High for Patient Experience

StoneSprings Hospital Center won a Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for 2019. This award is granted annually to facilities with performance in the top 5 percent for patient experience or clinical quality. StoneSprings is being recognized specifically for its Patient Experience in the Emergency Department.

The award highlights the work of hospitals that strive to improve the patient experience and raise the bar on performance each year. Press Ganey awards commend efforts to improve the quality and safety of patient care, provide a positive and collaborative environment for employees and physicians, and ultimately deliver exceptional patient experiences.

StoneSprings’ award is based on patient surveys asked about specific areas of care and service, like registration or initial assessment of symptoms, likelihood to recommend and an overall rating, from May 2018 through April 2019.