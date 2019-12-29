Letter: Matt Chwalowski, Leesburg

Editor: I fail to comprehend how proposed state laws will do any good to reduce the number of murders in Virginia. It seems to me that this is a political gun grab and not a fact-based approach to reducing murders.

I do not see the connection between murders that were committed and proposed laws—they do not do anything to address them.These laws are like requiring air fresheners in cars to reduce automobile accidents; there is no connection between why murders happen and these proposed laws.

Here is why I reached that conclusion by reading 2018 Virginia State Crime Report (some numbers are approximations):

•There were about50,000 deaths in Virginia in 2018 (plus about 20,000 abortions).

• There were382 murders(280 with guns, the rest with other weapons) in Virginia in 2018;first, your laws do not address that 100 murders committed with other than guns.

•The majority of murders were committed by minorities in Richmond, Tidewater, Northern Virginia and several cities in southern Virginia, notably Petersburg.The roots cause is lack of coherent family structure resulting in 15-19-year-old gang murders.Some of murder weapons were stolen from policemen houses.

• The rest were committed with legally owned guns (mostly handguns).

• Most counties had no murders or one at the most.

• There were about 674 suicides in Virginia (I ignore them as people own their lives and there is little that can be done about it).

Can Senator Boysko please tell me that she examined these murders and concluded that proposed laws will make changes?How many murders happened due to a “gap” that will be covered by proposed laws?Or were criminals violating already existing laws?Are current laws working?Was the analysis completed and were the approaches to reducing murder ranked by their impact as to which will be most effective?

If such analysis was not done, why not?

We live in an advanced society. We need to act based on logic.If Sen. Boysko is serious to reduce loss of life, I suggest she focus on smoking related deaths and car accidents.

Lastly, what laws are proposed dealing with mental illness?

Matt Chwalowski, Leesburg