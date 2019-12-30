Traffic passes through Hillsboro on Rt. 9. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]
Firm to Present Hillsboro Road Project Construction Schedule

Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance said this week that Archer Western Corp., the construction company the town hired for $14.33 million to handle the construction portion of the town’s long-planned road project, would present the town with a draft construction schedule at some point this week.

That schedule will outline the 12-14-month work Archer will complete beginning this month, which includes the construction of sidewalks through town and a single-lane roundabout on either end of town on

Rt. 9 and the burying of utility lines underneath the highway.

The schedule should prove useful for area residents and business owners, as it will inform them when Rt. 9 through town will be closed in its entirety—at which point they will be required to use local detours to get around town.

For updates on the project, go to rethink9.com.

