Letter: Dale Polen Myers, Ashburn

Editor: I know that many members of our Board of Supervisors will not be returning next year, and I want to first thank them for their service to the Loudoun County citizens.

Over the past few weeks, the newspaper has been reporting what looks like will be the appointments to the Planning Commission for the next board.I have tried every attempt I know to try and reach out to the incoming Ashburn District supervisor and cannot seem to get a phone call, email or an opportunity to meet with him.

As someone who is a life-time resident—in fact, a fifth generation native—of the Ashburn area, (my father served as the chair of the Dulles North Plan and the BZA. I served both on the Planning Commission and chairman of the Board of Supervisors) I cannot remember ever having a Planning Commission appointee who did not live in the district. The idea that one may live exactly at the opposite end of the county from where he may serve is just beyond belief.

To me, this is saying there is not a single adult person who lives in the Ashburn District who has the education, common sense, ability to plan, communicate or help direct the future of what our community should look like.Are we so uninformed that we need an attorney and chairman of the Middleburg Town Planning Commission to come down to Ashburn to do this for us?

We are not a community made up of AR-1 or AR-2; we have very little to almost none “rural roads.” We do not have private polo fields or fox hunting and we are not made up of a town surrounding by people trying to stop rural cluster development. So the question with us being 20-plus miles apart is why do we need a Planning Commission from a western Loudoun town?

Are we to be the area that continues to have to take increased residential density around Metro areas and our community, so that the wealthy in the Middleburg can continue to enjoy their viewsheds?

The current Board of Supervisors rule on Advisory Boards and Commission is: “A portion of the advisory boards are comprised of appointees from each electoral district, requiringapplicants to live in the district for which the advisory position exists. Additionally, many advisory boardsare comprised of at-large seats, which have no residency requirements and may also require appointeesto have specific areas of expertise and/or representation.”

I would submit that the Planning Commission is one of the most important appointments made by a board member. This person should be an individual who is in the community, understands the community and works to help resolve community issues for his or her board member, not some out-of-the-area person who has never been a part of that community.

Lastly, the State Code concerning planning commissioners states: “A local planning commission shall consist of not less than five nor more than fifteen members,appointed by the governing body, all of whom shall be residents of the locality, qualified byknowledge and experience to make decisions on questions of community growth anddevelopment; provided, that at least one-half of the members so appointed shall be owners ofreal property. The local governing body may require each member of the commission to take anoath of office. One member of the commission may be a member of the governing body of the locality, and onemember may be a member of the administrative branch of government of the locality.”

According to the Town of Middleburg website, the current chairman of the Planning Commission who it seems the Ashburn District supervisor may appoint to the county post, is serving a town term that does not expire until Dec. 31, 2021.

The Blue Ridge District supervisor is appointing the mayor of Hillsboro.

The Leesburg District supervisor seems to be reappointing her planning commissioner who served during the last term and is still on the Leesburg Town Planning Commission.

It would seem to me that the “Planning Commission and a Mayor” would be part of a governing body seeing how they are all govern under the FOIA Act, how can this be legal under the State Code?

Dale Polen Myers, Ashburn