School Board Plans Jan. 6 Swearing-In Ceremony

The members of Loudoun County’s next School Board will be sworn in at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at the Schools Administrative Offices in Broadlands. Following the ceremony, to be led by Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens, the board will hold its organizational meeting and elect officers.

It is Loudoun’s’s seventh elected School Board; prior to 1995, members were appointed by county supervisors. The board will serve until Dec. 31, 2023.

The board has only two returning members, Jeff Morse (Dulles), who has served as board chairman for the past two years, and Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), who served as vice chairwoman. The seven newcomers are Denise Corbo (At-Large), Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn), Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge), Leslee King (Broad Run), John Beatty (Catoctin), and Beth Barts (Leesburg).

Members will be put to work quickly. On Thursday, Jan. 9, Superintendent Eric Williams will present his Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal.