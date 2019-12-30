Poland’s Airline to Add Nonstop Flights from Dulles

Washington Dulles International Airport announcedMondaythat LOT Polish Airlines, the flag carrier of Poland, will begin nonstop service between Warsaw’s Frederic Chopin Airport and Dulles International on June 2, 2020, with three flights per week.

LOT will be the first air carrier to serve the DC region with nonstop service to Warsaw. Passengers on the new route will travel aboard Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

“LOT Polish Airlines is the 18th European carrier to join the Dulles International family, continuing the airport’s legacy of offering unparalleled connectivity from the National Capital Region to Europe and beyond,” satated Yil Surehan, vice president of Airline Business Development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Flights will arrive from Warsaw at 4:50 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and leave again from Dulles at 10:25 p.m.

“A direct flight from Warsaw to Washington, DC has long been on our shortlist,” stated Rafal Milczarski, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines. “New long-haul flights to the USA are the backbone of our strategy, and announcing the new connection to Washington now certainly is not our last word.”

LOT is a member of the Star Alliance, offering connecting customers access to destinations internationally beyond their Warsaw hub, or across the United States via Star Alliance partner United Airlines once they arrive at Dulles International. With the addition of LOT, Dulles International will be served by 18 Star Alliance partner airlines, more than any other United Airlines hub.

Warsaw becomes the 37th global capital city served from Dulles.

Flights on LOT can be purchased at https://www.lot.com/us/en/.