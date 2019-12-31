Altercation Causes Scare at Dulles Town Center

Loudoun County deputies on the scene at the Dulles Town Center are searching for a suspect in an altercation that sent some shoppers running from the mall.

The Tuesday afternoon incident was first reported as a possible shooting at the mall, prompting a large-scale law enforcement response.

Once on the scene, deputies dsetermined that, during an altercation between two men, a handgun fell on the ground. The weapon was not fired or brandished during the incident.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the mall as they searched for the suspect.