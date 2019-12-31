Loudoun Board Ceremonial Swearing-In, Gala Set Saturday

The new Board of Supervisors will hold a ceremonial swearing in ceremony on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the National Conference Center.

Although supervisors are required to take their oath of office before the new year, and have held private swearing in ceremonies individually, County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) has planned a two-hour ceremony with all supervisors at the National Conference Center that will be open to the public.

“It’s important that the full Board of Supervisors, Democrats and Republican, east and west come together for this special moment,” Randall stated. “The campaigns are behinds us, and the message to the citizens of our county is we are one, united board.”

According to Randall, every incoming supervisor is expected to attend the ceremonial swearing in.

The swearing-in ceremony will be followed that evening by an “Installation Gala” from 6:30 p.m to 11 p.m. Tickets are $40. Randall said any money raised beyond the cost of the event will go to the Loudoun YMCA, Loudoun Hunger Relief, the Dulles Area Food Pantry, and the Loudoun Commission on Women and Girls, which Randall herself envisioned but the Board of Supervisors voted against organizing under county government. The commission is now a nonprofit.

Tickets to the gala are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-loudoun-county-board-of-supervisors-installation-gala-tickets-84528748763.