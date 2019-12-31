Loudoun Offers Water, Wastewater Project Assistance

The Loudoun County Water and Wastewater Program will begin accepting applications for county assistance with community water and wastewater projects starting Jan. 1, 2020.

The Water and Wastewater Program is designed to support communities in Loudoun experiencing issues with deficient or non-existent water and wastewater systems with funding and other resources.

Learn more about the program at loudoun.gov/waterprojects, or by contacting Loudoun County Environmental Program Specialist Scott Fincham at 703-771-5520 or Scott.Fincham@loudoun.gov.

Applications will be accepted from through March 31.