Loudoun’s Assembly Delegation Plans Listening Session

The newly configured General Assembly will open for its 2020 session on Monday, but before Loudoun’s delegation heads to Richmond area residents will have a chance to share their priorities.

Loudoun’s state senators and delegates will hold their annual listening session starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Board of Supervisors meeting room in Leesburg.

The session is billed as “an opportunity for constituents to share their thoughts and concerns, meet neighbors, and participate in an open and respectful conversation.”

The County Government Center is located at 1 Harrison St. in downtown Leesburg.