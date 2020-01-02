Deputy Struck by Driver in Sterling

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who sideswiped a deputy who looking for speeders on a Sterling street Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 1 in the area of South Cottage Road and Lindsay Court. According to the report, the deputy, who was deployed on a motorcycle, was running RADAR and was signaling the suspect driver to pull over. The driver appeared to be coming to a stop but then sped up and struck the deputy. The deputy suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The driver is described as a black male and was wearing a black knit cap. The vehicle has Ohio license plates and described as a dark gray sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota, and may have damage to the bumper and passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.