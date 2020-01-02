Leesburg Man Dies After November Crash on Rt. 15

A driver who was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Rt. 15 south of Leesburg on Nov 26 died Tuesday from his injuries.

William R. Lee, 71, of Leesburg, was traveling south on Rt. 15 when a northbound vehicle entered his lane and struck his car. The northbound vehicle had been attempting to avoid a stopped vehicle waiting to make a turn onto Hogback Mountain Road. All the drivers remained at the scene.

Lee was transported to the hospital. He died Dec 31.

Zakiya N. Jackson-Gomez, 40, of Maryland, whose vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, was charged at the time with reckless driving and was released on a summons. This case remains under investigation.