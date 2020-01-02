Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: President Trump’s best accomplishment so far has been to enhance the public’s awareness of Fake News.

Oh sure, I know Mr. Trump has had other great accomplishments like the terrific economy, great trade deals, record high employment, lowest African-American and Hispanic unemployment rates in history, etc. But undoubtedly, his best accomplishment has been to enhance awareness of Fake News, i.e., the Left-wing propaganda and claptrap that is spouted by Democrat politicians and their cheerleading journalists.

Some evidence of Mr. Trump’s success in enhancing awareness of Fake News can be found right here in Loudoun County in the online comments sections of local news outlets such as Loudoun Now and The Loudoun Times Mirror.

In replying to a recent Loudoun Now story titled “Beyond Impeachment: Wexton’s Term in Washington Reaches Midpoint,” an astute commenter user-named “Loudooun Independent” outed the story as a puff piece for Democrat Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton. Loudooun Independent wrote, “How come the reporter picked a day when she (Wexton) was not meeting with the full Dem caucus and discussing impeachment? Where was her white dress from the state of the union address. Any Rep can spin a day with a reporter to say ‘look at me and what I am doing for my people.’ At the end of the day Wexton has become a disappointment and has shown that she is not an independent thinker. She is a follower and not doing VA-10 any favors.”

In replying to a recent Loudoun Times Mirror story titled “Northam, Wexton seek bill replacing (Robert E.) Lee statue in U.S. Capitol,” three perspicacious commenters user-named “Pre-yuppie Loudoner,” “bboop,” and “John M” chided Governor Ralph Northam and Congresswoman Wexton for their nonsensical Leftist attempt to erase history. Pre-yuppieLoudoner wrote, “Erasing history reminds me of the political party my dad fought in Europe during WW2. What a hypocrite. Northam is backpedaling furiously to cover his clownish racist behavior.” Bboop wrote, “This is a terrible mistake for Wexton to follow Northam into his destruction of Virginia & its history. She will follow him out the door. Virginians have a right to their history.” John M wrote, “Maybe they could replace the old statue (of Lee) with one of Northam in blackface.”

All truth-seeking and fair-minded citizens should be grateful to President Trump for enhancing the public’s awareness of Fake News and thankful to these alert commenters for exposing some of the actual Left-wing propaganda and claptrap in our midst.

Mike Panchura, Sterling