Lovettsville to Adopt New Rules of Conduct Following 2019 Controversy

The Town of Lovettsville was predominantly quiet for nearly all of 2019, but it was sure to make an appearance atop the headlines this summer during a period of controversy surrounding the actions of a Town

Council member and the mayor.

When the Town Council was interviewing candidates interested in filling a vacancy on the Planning Commission, Councilman David Steadman purposely missed a July 9 special meeting to effectively block a vote to appoint a candidate. He posted on his Facebook page that it would have been unfair to make an appointment without first interviewing all candidates. At that point, the council had interviewed two of three candidates.

Because Steadman missed the meeting, and two other council members were also absent, the council was denied quorum—the four-councilmember minimum required for a meeting to proceed. That prompted Mayor Nate Fontaine to cancel the meeting before calling it to order.

Two days later, residents called Steadman’s actions an “egregious” abuse of power and requested Town Manager Rob Ritter to initiate an ethics investigation to look into the reasons why Fontaine cancelled the special meeting without first gaveling it in to give council members a chance to engage in an informal discussion.

On Aug. 22, the Town Council voted 5-1 to take no further action on the ethics complaint.

That’s because the town didn’t see Steadman’s or Fontaine’s actions as violations of the town Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct, which establish that elected officials should “provide high quality of service to the public … in a responsible, conscientious, ethical and professional manner.”

Fontaine said that while he can want council members to be present at meetings for votes, the most he can do if he feels a council member unreasonably misses a meeting is censure them. “Legally, you can’t compel a council member to come to a meeting,” he said.

For the past six months, the Town Council has been working to amend the Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct. Fontaine said the council could vote to adopt the new version of that document at its Jan. 9 meeting.

Under the proposed new code, elected or appointed officials who intentionally or unintentionally violate the code would be required to make the violation known to the town manager.

The council on Jan. 9 could also vote to adopt a new set of Town Council Rules and Procedures, following a year of work on them. While that document currently establishes that the Town Council must have quorum “to conduct official business,” it doesn’t mention that quorum is required to initiate a meeting to discuss informal matters.

Under a new “Duty to Vote” subsection in the proposed Rules and Procedures document, while all council members present at meetings are required to vote on action items, “a member who wishes to be excused from voting shall state his or her reasons for abstaining.”

