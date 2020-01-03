Biscuits and Bourbon Headed to Downtown Leesburg

Two soon-to-be vacant properties have already been claimed in downtown Leesburg, and property owner Don Devine is hoping 2020 is just as prosperous as 2019 for the hopping historic district.

Devine confirmed this week that he has executed new leases on two of his properties. Coming to the corner of King and Market streets at 1 and 3 North King Street will be Rebellion bourbon bar. It will be the fourth location for Rebellion, with others in northwest Washington, DC, Arlington, and Wilmington, NC, with another location set to open in Fredericksburg next month. Rebellion boasts an ample spirits menu, with dozens of types of bourbon alone, to pair with a delectable menu that includes burgers, sandwiches and brunch offerings.

Joining the downtown culinary craze will also be Buford’s Biscuits, the first restaurant of owner and creator Lauren Barrett. The restaurant will open at 15 Loudoun St., most recently the location of Balls of Glory and the former location of Senor Ramon Taqueria before it moved to King Street. The restaurant markets itself as serving “simple Southern fare with counter service” including signature farm-to-table cathead biscuits. Buford’s will also roll out a beer and wine and spirits menu in the future, according to Devine.

Devine said he expects a three- to four-month buildout period for Rebellion, while Buford’s opening will likely be sooner following a remodel.

