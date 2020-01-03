K9 Cato, CBP Officers Seize Unreported Currency at Dulles Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Dulles Airport have nabbed yet another traveler attempting to smuggle unreported currency out of the United States.

It is legal to carry large sums of currency into or out of the United States. However, federal law requires that travelers who possess $10,000 or more in currency or other monetary instruments to report it all to a CBP officer at the airport, seaport, or land border crossing when entering or leaving the country.Read more aboutcurrency reporting requirements.

In the latest seizure, a couple destined for Casablanca, Morocco on Dec. 28 acknowledged that they understood federal currency reporting requirements and reported verbally and in writing that they possessed $8,000. CBP currency detector dog Cato alerted to their carry-on baggage and officers discovered additional currency. In total, CBP officers discovered $19,651. Officers seized $19,000 and released $651 to the couple for humanitarian purposes and allowed them to continue their trip.

“Customs and Border Protection remains committed to enforcing our nation’s laws, including federal currency reporting laws, and travelers must understand that they face serious consequences for violating currency reporting requirements,” stated Casey Durst,director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.“The easiest way for travelers to comply with federal currency reporting requirements is to truthfully declare all currency they possess to a CBP officer. It’s that simple.”

In other recent cases, Dulles CBP officersseized $20,000 and $40,000 from travelerswho were destined to Turkey on Dec. 13 and Ghana on Dec. 14, respectively. Officers alsoseized $21,000 in unreported currency from a woman destined to Pakistan on Dec. 6, and officersseized $25,151 in unreported currency from a couple bound for Ghana on Nov. 30.Penalties may include seizure of most or all of the traveler’s currency as well as criminal charges.