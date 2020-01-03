Loudoun Budget Office Recommends Cancelling Proposed Tax Rate Cut

County staff members will ask newly elected supervisors to cancel their proposed tax cut during the first meeting of 2020.

On Jan. 7, supervisors will issue final budget guidance to County Administrator Tim Hemstreet, laying the foundation for the county budget he will propose on Feb. 12. After his proposal, supervisors will make their edits to the next county budget before adopting it, expected in April.

Historically, supervisors at their first meeting in office have been unlikely to make major changes to the $5 billion document that will plan for Loudoun’s spending in the next fiscal year and its capital projects over the next six years. The five returning supervisors have been working on the budget already, as county staff members present them preliminary estimates of next year’s tax revenues starting in July—the first month of the fiscal year.

Previously, those supervisors had unanimously voted in favor of a budget proposal at the equalized real estate tax rate—the rate at which the average real estate tax bill stays the same, although individual tax bills will fluctuate as different properties appreciate or depreciate at different rates. This year, that’s expected to be a 2.5 cent cut from today’s tax rate of $1.045 per $100 of assessed value, to $1.02 per $100. This year, each penny on the real estate tax rate is worth just over $9 million to the county budget.

At the equalized tax rate, the average homeowner’s yearly tax bill is projected at $5,179. If the tax rate does not drop to the equalized rate, the average tax bill is projected at $5,305, a difference of $126.

But county budget staff members have recommended the proposed budget stick to the current tax rate—an effective tax increase for most property owners—in large part because of the budget demands of votes by the previous board. A report prepared for the Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 7 notes in particular the county’s ongoing effort to implement new job descriptions and pay scales for county employees. Next fiscal year—the last year of the project, if it stays on course—that is expected to cost the county about $24 million.

The county’s budget also grows each year as the population grows, at an estimated 11,000 new residents a year. According to the report, the county has added the budget equivalent of 518 full-time positions over the past three years to serve that population growth. Thirty-four more are expected just to support new facilities opening in the next fiscal year.

The equalized tax rate, according to the report, doesn’t fully cover the budget increase because of the population increase and previous board initiatives, such as the pay scale changes and upgrading the public safety radio system.

Approximately two-thirds of local tax revenues go to the school system as a lump sum for the School Board to allocate. The School Board this year is expected to request $96.4 million more in funding, to educate an estimated 1,993 new students next year. Typically, that gap narrows before supervisors are presented with a formal budget proposal in February, after the School Board completes its budget work and revenue projections are refined.

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams is scheduled to present his proposed budget to the School Board on Jan. 9, two days after supervisors meet.

