Richard Beverly Byrne, 100, of Berryville, died Thursday, Jan.2, 2020, at the Winchester Medical Center. He was born Feb. 11, 1919, in Arcola, to Frederick Hutchison Byrne and Annie Sue Lintton Byrne.

He was a longtime Loudoun County dairy farmer and worked as a salesman for Southern States Cooperative.

He married Julia Marie Byrne on June 25, 1942, in Frederick, MD. Mrs. Byrne died on Jan. 2, 2016. Byrne’s Ridge Park in the Stone Ridge neighborhood is named in their honor.

He also was a U. S. Army veteran, serving during World War II under General Patton at the Battle of the Bulge with the Battalion Headquarters.He was a gunner and assistant tank commander on a M4 Sherman tank with the 11th Armored Division in Patton’s 3rd Army. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of the Buchenwald German Concentration Camp.

He was a member the Lions Club and a 13-year member of the American Legion. He was a strong supporter of The United Methodist Church and was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church where he was the ice cream mixer for the annual ice cream social having mixed 70 gallons just last year.

Surviving are two sons, Jimmy Byrne of Inwood, WV, and Melvin Byrne and his wife, Rebecca, of Hamilton; daughter, Beverly Goode and her husband, Phil, of Leesburg; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

His daughter-in-law, Mary Byrne, and great-grandson, Justin Byrne, preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Berryville, with the Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Leesburg. Military honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Monday at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service at church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 E. Main St., Berryville, VA 22611.