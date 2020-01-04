Search Continues for Driver Who Struck Loudoun Deputy

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance video image of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run of a deputy who was working RADAR on a Sterling street New Year’s Day morning.

The vehicle has been determined to be silver or light gray 2019-2020 Nissan Altima with Ohio tags. There should be damage on the passenger side, from the front to the mid-passenger side door.

The driver was described as a black male with a medium complexion, between 40 and 50-years-old, approximately 240 pound, and over 6 fett tall. He was wearing a dark-colored knit cap and a black/gray jacket.

The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 1, in the area of South Cottage Road and Lindsay Court. The motorcycle deputy conducting speed enforcement and signaled the driver to pull over. The driver stopped before he sped away and struck the deputy.

The deputy sustain injuries described as minor and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact Det. C. Pickrell at 703-777-1021