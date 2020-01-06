Chamber Foundation Awards $32K to Nonprofits

The Loudoun Chamber Foundation has selected eight local nonprofit organizations to receive $4,000 grants to support their community work.

Founded in 2014, the Chamber of Commerce’s charitable arm invests in local nonprofits that are focused on the economy, workforce development, public safety and wellness in Loudoun. To date, the foundation has invested $116,000 into local organizations.

“Creating a strong local economy and a healthy, vibrant community for all who call Loudoun home are equally important priorities for the Loudoun Chamber. Thanks to the hard work and invaluable contributions made by our 1,200 members, I am proud to see our Chamber investing in those local organizations that help us make those priorities a reality,” stated Loudoun Chamber Board Chairwoman Lisa Kimball.

“The Loudoun Chamber is incredibly proud of this year’s grant recipients. Though they each address diverse needs and serve diverse communities, these organizations are all saving and enhancing the lives of our Loudoun families and neighbors. In doing so, they also are strengthening the very fabric of our community, and a strong and healthy community is essential to a strong economy. The Loudoun Chamber Foundation is privileged to support their work,” said Chamber President Tony Howard.

Loudoun Chamber President Tony Howard presents a Loudoun County Chamber Foundation grant to Red Cross executive director Erwin Stierle. [Contributed]

The organizations receiving 2020 Loudoun Chamber Foundation grants are:

Loudoun Citizens for Social Justice/LAWS–The Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter provides free, confidential services to the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. A Place to Be– This grant will help purchase music equipment and expand to eastern Loudoun, to serve those with disabilities, medical and mental health challenges. Friends of Loudoun Mental Health–Thisall-volunteer group helps those disabled by mental illness with assistance for housing, improved care, promoting recovery and raising awareness. American Red Cross in the National Capital Region–This grant will support the “Sound the Alarm,” a home fire safety campaign to decrease injuries and loss of life from home fires. The Ryan Bartel Foundation–This grant will support several youth suicide prevention programs, including the We’re All Human initiative in 15 high and 11 middle schools in Loudoun. Loudoun Habitat for Humanity–This grant will support LHFH’s Home Repair program, which fixes unsafe and inadequate living conditions enabling families to stay in their homes. Loudoun Hunger Relief–Loudoun Chamber Foundation funds will be used to purchase food and warehouse storage equipment to help LHR better serve their clients. Special Olympics of Virginia, Loudoun County–This grant will support the first Special Olympics event in Loudoun, for D.C., area athletes on Oct. 4 at Paul VI High School.

The Loudoun Chamber Foundation is a fund within the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

The organizations receiving grants will be honored during the Chamber’s 2020 Annual Meeting and Community Leadership Awards, on Jan. 24 at The National Conference Center.

For more information, go toLoudounChamber.org/events.