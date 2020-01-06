Sheridan, Reaser to Lead Loudoun School Board

Members of the new Loudoun County School Board were sworn into office Monday night and elected Sterling District representative Brenda Sheridan as chairwoman for the first year of their term.

Before a crowd of administrators, teachers, family members and supporters, Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens administered the oath of office to the nine board members, seven of whom are serving in elective office for the first time.

During the organizational meeting that followed, Sheridan, who previously served as vice chairwoman, was unanimously elected to the top leadership post. She is serving her fourth term on the board and was nominated to the chairmanship by Jeff Morse (Dulles), the only other returning board member. Morse led the board for the past three years.

Newcomer Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) was elected vice chairwoman.

The board will get to work in earnest on Thursday night when Superintendent Eric Williams will present his FY 2021 budget request. That meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the School Administration Building in Broadlands.