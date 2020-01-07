2 Men Sought After Holdup at Sterling 7-Eleven

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery of the Church Street 7-Eleven in Sterling early this morning.

According to the report, just after 4 a.m. Jan. 7, two men entered the store and approached the clerk. One displayed a firearm and demanded cash. They left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on foot.

The suspects are described as being light-skinned males. Both were wearing black jackets, dark-colored pants, and were concealing their faces. One suspect was wearing checkerboard-style Vans shoes.

As part of the investigation, detectives have released video surveillance stills of the suspects.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective R. Reed at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.