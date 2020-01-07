Hammer Attack Case End in Plea; Cellucci Faces 20 Years to Life in Prison

Five years ago, a teen was left paralyzed after being struck in the neck with a hammer while on the job. This week, his assailant forfeited his right to a trial.

On Monday, 27-year-old Bradford Thomas Cellucci entered into an Alford plea for the July 2015 aggravated malicious wounding charge he faced after striking then-18-year-old Bryan Pedroza with the back of a hammer and paralyzing him. The case had been set for a 10-day jury trial starting that day.

Under the plea, Cellucci doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence against him to secure a conviction.

He will be sentenced March 30. He faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for the Class 2 felony.

The assault happened around 6 p.m. on July 28, 2015. According to investigators, Pedroza was working at Ralph Lauren at the Leesburg Premium Outlets. Cellucci perused clothing for about 20 minutes before Pedroza escorted him to the fitting room. Cellucci then struck Pedroza in the back of the neck with the teeth of a hammer, severing Pedroza’s spinal cord between the C5 and C7 vertebrae.

Pedroza was left paralyzed from the lower torso down, with the injury also affecting his arms and hands. Cellucci fled the scene and remained free for the next two-and-a-half years. He was arrested in January 2018 in Tyler, TX, and then extradited to Loudoun.

According to case documents, Pedroza and Cellucci dated the same girl. Pedroza’s relationship with the girl began in 2013 and ended “badly” in 2014. Cellucci began dating her in 2015. She told Cellucci that Pedroza had raped her, prompting the attack.

Investigators found that Cellucci took her on date less than an hour after assaulting Pedroza. That was the last time she saw him.