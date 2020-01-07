Letter: Frank Holtz, Loudoun County Toys for Tots

Editor: In 1947, a group of Marines recognized a need in this country and found a way to fill it—Toys for Tots. The program’s main purpose is to “bring the joy of Christmas to America’s less fortunate children.” Receiving the gift of a shiny, new toy (something many take for granted) can make a tremendous difference in a child’s life.

2019 was a successful year for the Loudoun County Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots program. We distributed 26,747 toys to area families and nonprofit organizations, in support of 8,084 children.

The Loudoun County Toys for Tots program, coordinated by the Loudoun County Marine Corps League Detachment 1205, wouldn’t be successful without our tireless volunteers and the generosity of area families and businesses/organizations.

A special thank you goes out to Sabey Data Centers, which donated warehouse space where we collected, sorted, and distributed toys, Interstate Moving & Storage for providing a place to store our toys, and to the Loudoun County Fire Stations that partnered with us as public toy drop-sites throughout Loudoun County.

We are already planning for our next season which begins Oct. 1. If you would like to participate as a toy collection location or volunteer during the 2020 Toys for Tots season, please go toloudoumarines.orgafter Oct. 1.

Frank Holtz, Leesburg

Loudoun County Toys for Tots Coordinator,