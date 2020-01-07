Loudoun Schools Plan 2-Hour Delay Wednesday

With slushy roads and sidewalks from today’s snow storm expected to freeze overnight, Loudoun County Public Schools administrators announced plans to start classes on a two-hour delayed schedule Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Schools were closed today in anticipation of a winter storm that hit mid-day and made roads slippery in the afternoon when students would have been on their way home.

The season’s third snow day came just one day after students returned from a two-week winter break.