Adin Christopher Young, age 6 months, of Aldie, Virginia, departed this life on Dec. 28, 2019 at Children’s National Medical Center, Washington, DC

Adin Christopher Young was born on Saturday, June 15, 2019 and he transitioned to his heavenly resting place on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

Adin leaves to mourn, his parents, Gabriel and Shaniqua Young,a sister, Amaris Young-Diggs, his grandparents, Debra Martin, Reginald McLaughlin of Danville, VA, Carol and Timothy Perry of Herndon VA and aunts, Marquita Graves (Chesley) of Danville, VA and Tiffany Young of Houston, TX uncles, McKinte Young (Shonchostani) of Haymarket, VA, Freddie Jones, Jr. (Deanna) of Moyock, NC, Courtney Jones of Charlotte, NC and Reggie McLaughlin of Danville, VA, many cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Adin was predeceased by his great-grandmother Susie Carter Medley, grandfather Eddie James Young, and his uncle Christopher Tarnard Young.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 2516 Squirrel Hill Road, Herndon, VA 20171. Interment at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, VA.Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern Virginia and surrounding areas, Eric S. Lyles, Director, Lic.VA, MD, DC 1800-388-1913