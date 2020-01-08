Care Advantage Expands with Acquisition of Leesburg’s Amaisa

Care Advantage has acquired Leesburg-based Amaisa Home Care, continuing its expansion of personal in-home care services in Virginia.

Founded in 2014,Amaisa provides in-home personal care, companionship and respite care services to patients through both hourly and live-in programs. The acquisition will strengthen Care Advantage’s presence in Northern Virginia through its coverage area of Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties.

“As our neighbors in the northern part of Virginia, Amaisa stood out to us as the type of high-quality, compassionate organization that we love to partner with,” stated Tim Hanold, CEO of Care Advantage. “Their award-winning culture was evident from day one and a testament to the quality protocols and strong relationships the team has established since its founding. We are thrilled to welcome them to the family and to enhance our market presence in Northern Virginia, which is one of our key regions.”

Amaisa President Michelle Maisus said she was excited by the transaction. “Tim and the Care Advantage team have proven to be world class at providing quality homecare services.Our clients and caregivers alike can expect a very bright future working with Care Advantage, as they focus on growth and enhancing our top-notch patient care and experience,” she sated.

Headquartered in Richmond, Care Advantage has more than 5,000 employees, serving over 7,000 patients per year across 40 branch locations, primarily in Virginia. The company provides a mix of self-pay and Medicaid nursing and personal care services such as bathing, dressing, and companionship and also provides skilled services primarily by licensed nurses and therapists.

Learn more at careadvantageinc.com.