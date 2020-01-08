Harold Clayton Sensabaugh, 86, of Leesburg passed away Tuesday, December 24th, due to a severe stroke.

Harold was born in Rose Hill, VA but spent most of his life in Loudoun County. After graduating from Leesburg High School and serving in the military he set out to make a life for he and his lovely bride, Barbara, of 63 years.

Harold was not afraid of work. He farmed with his dad, worked for Safeway and drove a school bus all while attending high school. From there he started his own business as a cabinetmaker. This gave him an opportunity to meet and interact with many Loudouners to transform their kitchens and libraries. He loved his work and serving people wherever he went. He rarely stopped but did on occasion to watch football, bowling or golf. Between his work and cooking at his church, Leesburg Community Church, Chef Harold, was loved and admired by many. He prepared early morning coffee, sweet rolls for the LCC staff, many Wednesday night dinners and special occasions. In his spare time he volunteered with Lucketts Volunteer Fire Department and did some photography on the side.

Harold is survived by his wife, Barbara Newton Sensabaugh of Leesburg; his sister, Wilma Hite (husband, Andy) of Leesburg; his sister, Gracie Nelson (husband, Jan) of Leesburg; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Roosevelt and Grace Wilder Sensabaugh; a brother, John Emory of Ohio; a brother, Charles of Leesburg; a sister, Martha, at a young age; and 2 other siblings at birth.

Memorial services will be held at his church, Leesburg Community Church, on Saturday, December 28th at 2PM. Visitors will be received prior to the service beginning at 12 Noon. Graveside service and internment will be Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. at Leesburg Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leesburg Community Church.