James Preston Goss 1932-2020

James Preston Goss, 87, of Lucketts, Virginia, passed on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Leesburg, Virginia.

James was born Wednesday, December 21, 1932 in Lucketts, Virginia. He was a son of the late Charles Filmore Goss and the late Mildred Swartz Goss.

Lifelong resident of Lucketts, he attended Loudoun County Public Schools. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, fishing, and was a butcher.

On January 24, 1953 he married Mildred June Danner in Frederick, MD.

The couple had 3 children. James was employed as a Produce Manager for Safeway until retiring in 1983.

He was a charter member for 59 years of the Lucketts Volunteer Fire Company, and a member of Furnace Mountain Presbyterian Church.

He leaves his family to cherish his memory including his wife, Mildred Danner Goss, daughter, Linda &Jimmy Hobbie, Patricia & Charlie Owens, and Tom & Marge Goss, all of Leesburg, VA; sisters, CatherineAllison of Reston, VA, Betty Zinn of Gainesville, VA, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, VA.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Furnace Mountain Presbyterian Church 12946 Hwy 15 or James Madison Hwy Lucketts, Loudoun County, VA 20176.

Interment will follow in Furnace Mountain Cemetery, Leesburg, VA.

Donations may be made in Mr. Goss’s memory to Furnace Mountain Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com