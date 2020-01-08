Loudoun Humane Society Lands $5K Grant

The Humane Society of Loudoun County has been awarded a $5,000 grant from BISSELL Pet Foundation for spay and neuter procedures aimed at reducing overcrowding in shelters by preventing unwanted litters of cats.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support.

The money will help expand the impact of the Humane Society’s Community Cat Program, which traps, neuters and returns feral cats. HSLC has operated the program for more than 25 years and now serves approximately 160 cats each year. Scientific studies show that TNR improves the lives of community cats, improves their relationships with people living near them, decreases the size of colonies, and reduces the risk factors of feline leukemia virus and feline immunodeficiency virus.

The Humane Society of Loudoun County is an all-volunteer, no-kill, registered nonprofit organization. To submit a TNR request or to find more information on their various programs go to humaneloudoun.org and click on the “what we do” tab.