Loudoun Transit Seeks Input on Commuter Bus Route Changes

Loudoun County Transit is asking for help shaping future routes and schedules for its Premium Commuter Bus service.

The county is seeking feedback on proposed route and schedule changes for the bus service through an online survey. According to the agency, that input will be taken into consideration before a final decision on the routes and schedules.

The changes are focused on getting more DC-bound buses to their destinations on time. One major change is splitting the “All City” routes into “DC East” and “DC West” to cut travel time for riders on the east side, while making arrival times on the west side more reliable.

The change will result in fewer buses serving either side of the city, but the county’s transit department hopes the shorter trip times and more sticking to the schedule will offset that.

Comments may be made on an interactive online survey map that illustrates each proposed route or schedule change. The survey map is posted atloudoun.gov/proposedroutechanges. The survey will be online through Feb. 3.

The proposed route changes are scheduled to go into effect in spring 2020.

The Loudoun County Premium Commuter Bus system operates morning and late afternoon rush hour service from Loudoun Park and Ride lots to Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, D.C. More information about all Loudoun County Transit bus services is online atloudoun.gov/transit.