Op-Ed: Learn from the Past, But Don’t Glorify It

By Mark Jagoe, Former Pastor of Hillsboro United Methodist Church

This note is written in response to Jim Diehl and Ben Trittipoe’s letter “Learn from the Past Through Inclusive, Informed Dialogue.” It also addresses the Rev. Larry Thompson’s opinion piece “Unfounded.” It is right and just to ensure we are inclusive of all past history so that we can learn and grow from mistakes. For the record, I disagree with the SCV’s attempted glorification of the Confederacy and its misdirected and untruthful letter of Jan. 2. I also disagree with Rev. Larry Thompson’s perspective of racism.

I do not accept the past or present actions of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and their untruthful statement about me, the situation at Hillsboro United Methodist Church, and their organization’s past support of the Ku Klux Klan.Not only did the SCV use the Boy Scouts in the past to help place their Iron Crosses and Confederate flags, they also used the scouts and Hillsboro UMC as a backdrop to justify the solicitation of funds for more iron crosses ($125) and direct contributions for their organization up to as recently as Sept. 25, 2019.In my opinion, their goal is to push more symbols of structural racism (Iron Crosses) in Loudoun County.In addition, they also solicited membership to the SCV using Hillsboro UMC as a backdrop as recently as Oct. 10, 2019.The very website that Mr. Diehl and Mr. Trittipoe cited “www.arnoldgrove.weebly.com” only recently deleted using the Boy Scouts and Hillsboro UMC as a backdrop to solicit funds and membership for their organization. The majority of the church’s previous membership objected to their tactics.In September 2019, through a church member, they also tried to introduce a hardcopy book into the church library that included the website that solicited funding and membership for their organization.The church’s administrative council objected to its inclusion.Not only did the pastor object, but the Administrative Council chair and lay leader objected, as well.At that time, the majority of the church congregation supported the pastor and these key leaders.It might be worthwhile to ask the former black members and others why they left Hillsboro UMC?The SCV’s truth is in their action as they again are trying to use the Boy Scouts as a tactical backdrop to justify their untruthful statements about me and the situation at Hillsboro UMC by their Jan. 2 opinion letter.

I do agree with their statement that we should learn from the past.But I do not agree that we need to accept the past and respect the growth and advancement of the people here in Loudoun County and across these United States from the SCV perspective.I am not “inclusive” of the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ past glorification and support of the Ku Klux Klan, nor am I supportive of their further spreading symbols of structural racism through the solicitation, purchase, and placement of iron crosses and stars and bars flags on UMC property.On Memorial Day, the only flags that should be displayed in United Methodist Cemeteries should be American flags.I believe we are still recovering from the SCV support, glorification, and placement of a last centuries’ book “The Ku Klux Klan or The Invisible Empire” (by Laura Martin Rose) in Southern school libraries as a secondary school reader.

We do need to be inclusive of the past so we can learn from our mistakes.We do not need to glorify and herald unjust causes as being righteous in action.This is a lesson learned from my perspective.The SCV tactic of using other organizations like the Boy Scouts and a church to support its objectives, solicit funds, and gain membership was readily apparent. In addition, the SCV tactic of using history as an excuse to further insert propaganda and misdirection into past public andcurrent church libraries should be thwarted.The SCV is trying to divert the issue—the slave, freedmen, and poor cemetery on the east end of Hillsboro UMC property has yet to be formally recognized. Perhaps the funds that the SCV garnered from the website that used the Boy Scouts and Hillsboro United Methodist Church as a backdrop to solicit funds and membership for their organization could be used to erect a memorial for those given a Christian burial (slaves/freedmen/poor) buried in the eastern HUMC property (the bare green field).

Referencing Rev. Larry Thompson’s perspective on racism versus my perspective, we disagree.Go look for yourself.Look at the HUMC western cemetery and then look at the clear green (mowed over) undesignated field on the eastern end of the church property where the slaves, freedmen, and poor are buried. Do you notice any difference?Sometimes symbols of structural racism are invisible.When previously asked who would pay the extra money to mow aroundknown markers or a memorial if erected in the east, I told members to take it out of my pastor’s salary.When asked when they knew about the slave, freedmen, poor cemetery, in front of the current United Methodist District Superintendent, one church member said, “My family has known about those people buried there for three generations, and we’ve taken care of them. … we’ve pulled weeds, and we’ve mowed over them.”Why should the government be responsible to recognize, pay for, and memorialize slave, freedman, and poor burial sites that are on church property that the church has known about for 150 years?Should the church not have ensured the slave/freedmen cemetery was included in the county records?Why was it not?When I left, HUMC had approximately $26,000 in undesignated memorial funds to recognize brothers and sisters in Christ with a simple memorial.Why wouldit not do so on its own?Why were slave markers moved from the eastern unmarked cemetery and placed in the western (white) cemetery?I’m saddened by the opinion pieces by the SCV and Rev. Thompson.When first addressing the issue of placement of Confederate flags on UMC property, I was informed by email by a former Winchester UMC district superintendent on or about May 14, 2018, there is no protocol on use of Confederate flags on UMC property.A former district superintendent also stated “sinceit (referring to Confederate Flags on UMC property) is such an emotional issue among the folk of our church, it would be expedient to avoid it becoming the focus of ministry.Heretofore, fresh little flags show up and usually, not much is said or done about it and you move on to more pressing items of ministry where you continue to preach and teach Christ’s love and grace in such a way that you trust one day, the flags will no longer show because people have changed.”

I agree that eventually God’s love will win.But I disagree with akick-the-can-down-the-road approach to addressing racism.After three years of dealing with arguments over iron crosses, Confederate flags, and refusal to acknowledge buried brothers and sisters in Christ because of their skin color/economic status, it is no longer in my nature to overlook racism.It’s time to address racism for what it is.

I’m sorry to say I’ve been guilty of racism in my past by overlooking its existence and practice.No more.For the record, I am completely against the placement of Confederate flags and iron crosses on United Methodist Church property.Until recently, I continued to preach and teach Christ’s love and grace for all by, with, and through the power of the Holy Spirit.I pray for the Lord to open hearts and minds so that all God’s people may be situationally aware of actions and activities that may be received and perceived as racist. On the perspective of racism at Hillsboro UMC, Rev. Thompson and I disagree. We apparently look through the prism of light in a different manner.

In my short 62 years of growing up in the south, I’ve noticed one thing—most people who demonstrate racist actions don’t view themselves as being racist at all.For some, it’s hard to see through all the misdirection on the issue of racism.People should be given the facts so they can make informed decisions.There is so much more documented information on this story.I am prepared to sustain the delivery of the facts to all that will listen.

Jan.20 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.Last year, Hillsboro and other portions of Loudoun County were recipients of KKK hate propaganda around that holiday. The year before, Lovettsville was the recipient of KKK hate propaganda. Does racism exist in Loudoun County?You decide.