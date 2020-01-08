Supervisors, Staff Rethink Tax Rate Cut

During the first meeting of the new Board of Supervisors Tuesday night, members had to rethink a vote in October directing County Administrator Tim Hemstreet to bring them a budget proposal based on a 2.5-cent tax rate cut from this year.

After advice from Hemstreet, supervisors have instead directed him to craft a budget based on the current tax rate, with options to raise or lower it by 1 cent. Those options give supervisors an idea of which would be the first things department heads would add if they had the money, and which they would be first to cut if they had to.

In October, supervisors unanimously

voted in favor of a budget based on the equalized real estate tax rate—the rate at which the average real estate tax bill stays the same, although individual tax bills will fluctuate. This year, that’s expected to be a 2.5 cent cut from today’s tax rate of $1.045 per $100 of assessed value, to $1.02 per $100. This year, each penny on the real estate tax rate is worth about $9.4 million to the county budget.

At the equalized tax rate, the average homeowner’s yearly tax bill is projected at $5,179. At the current rate, the average tax bill is projected at $126 more, or $5,305.

Hemstreet recommended the board stick to this year’s tax rate—an effective tax increase for most property owners—in large part to continue implementation of projects begun by the previous board. When the board took its previous vote, he said, county staff hadn’t fully projected the costs the county government is facing, and the county’s ongoing effort to implement new job descriptions and pay scales for county employees had a “huge impact.”

“Since the initial guidance was provided, we have gone back and we now have a very good understanding of what the full cost of class and compensation is going to be, and that’s one of the large drivers around the expenditure side of the budget,” Hemstreet told supervisors.

Next fiscal year—the last year of the phased project, if it stays on course—that is expected to cost the county about $24 million.

The county’s budget also increases each year as the population grows, at an estimate 11,000 new residents a year. According to the report, the county has added the budget equivalent of 518 full-time positions over the past three years to serve that population growth. 34 more are expected just to support new facilities opening in the next fiscal year.

The equalized tax rate, according to the report, doesn’t fully cover the accompanying budget increase. Even at the current tax rate, Hemstreet said, county departments may have less room for new initiatives and positions than previous years.

Republican supervisors nonetheless pushed to start at the lower tax rate. Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) argued that, even though he agrees the equalized rate is likely too low, starting at the lower rate makes for a better process—and more thoughtful scrutiny: “I do think that if the board is going to go above what the equalized rate is in particular, then we should be very deliberate about it.”

“I’ll tell you right now, you pay less attention to things that are already in the budget, as opposed to when you have to vote to add them in, and you’re very acutely aware—on the Excel sheet that will be in front of us—the budgetary impact of those things,” Letourneau said.

“I think it only fair—and I would have much more of a tendency to support this motion—to prepare guidance on what the equalized tax rate is so that the citizens could review that, and look at that and say, okay, we are giving up certain services if we continue on this equalized tax rate,” said Supervisor Caleb A. Kerschner (R-Catoctin).

“When the last board set the tax rate at $1.02, we did that in good faith,” said County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large). But she supported Hemstreet’s new request to plan the budget on the current tax rate based on the latest expense and revenue estimates. “If we had known this was going to be different, we would have done something different at that time,” she said.

And she objected to skimping on county staffing levels.

“Squeezing staff a little bit really equates to overworking staff, and that’s how you get into the cycle of losing staff,” Randall said. “And believe me, it costs more money to continually train more staff.”

Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said the $126 difference in average annual tax bill “seems to me to be not an oppressive amount of property tax variation based on where we are right now.” And he said supervisors’ motivation “can’t be some arbitrary mantra that says, I must lower taxes every year.”

“I don’t want the starting point to always be lower,” Turner said. “I think that’s simplistic, and I don’t think it’s responsible.”

Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) said it’s why she customarily does not vote to rezone commercial property to approve more housing—“because it puts us in this kind of position.”

Supervisors approved the new guidance 6-3, with supervisors Letourneau, Caleb A. Kerschner (R-Catoctin) and Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) opposed.

Hemstreet is scheduled to introduce a budget proposal on Feb. 12, which supervisors will then use as a starting point for their budget deliberations. They are expected to adopt a budget in April.

