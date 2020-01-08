Teacher, Former Student Share Life-Giving Experiences

One Monday, teacher Christie Kaplan read to her second-grade class at Hillside Elementarya book about a remarkablethree-year-old girl named Lexie, who was born with a life-threatening medical condition.

The next day, she was with that same girl—now a 15-year-old Loudoun County High School student—at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where both were preparing for kidney transplant surgeries.

Kaplan met Lexie Ruff when she was in her fourth-grade class. It was then that Lexie’s transplanted kidney began showing signs that it would fail. That also was the point when Kaplan first thought she would give one of her kidneys to save her.

Lexie’s mother, Kimberly Dannels-Ruff, also was working at the school and Kaplan provided comfort as the family wrestled with the young girl’s medical needs.

“Christie held me more than once while I broke down and cried,”Dannels-Ruff wrote in a recent Facebook post. “As you can about imagine we have stayed in contact through the years. She regularly checks on Lexie (and me). She has dropped stuffed animals by the hospital for both girls when Lexie has been hospitalized. And she raised over $1500 in Lexie’s name for Inova Fairfax Children’s Hospital by sponsoring a penny war at the elementary school where she now works.”

And years later, when Lexie’s family began their search for a donor, Kaplan began a year of testing to see if she would be a match. She wasn’t.

Neither were other family members, friends, and a handful of strangers.

Without a live donor, Lexie was put on a list to wait for a match to come through from a deceased donor. She’s been on the list for four years.

But then, the families learned about Johns Hopkins’ paired kidney exchange program, which matches up compatible live donors for a kidney swap. Kaplan again jumped at the chance to help. Within weeks a match was found to receive Kaplan’s kidney and a live donor was found for Lexie. While Kaplan’s kidney won’t directly be used to save Lexie’s life, her selfless donation will help save another life—meaning two lives will be saved in the end.

“I was so bummed that I couldn’t help,” Kaplan recalled Tuesday while Lexie was undergoing the third transplant surgery of her young life. “I just feel so blessed.”

Kaplan is scheduled for surgery next week.

Just as Lexie doesn’t know the identity of her donor, Kaplan doesn’t know who will be getting her kidney next week.

After reading to her class “Brave Just Like Me,” the book Dannels-Ruff wrote about her young daughter’s journey a decade ago, Kaplan let her students know of her plans for the first time, telling them she would be out of school for several weeks following her surgery. While the students, at first, were concerned about having a substitute, they soon were asking about the transplant process. Kaplan later heard from a parent that one student said she also wanted to donate one of her kidneys.

Kaplan said she is excited, not worried, about her surgery.

“I just want people to know that there is an exchange program out there and that there is always a need for organs,” she said.

Lexie’s family began their Johns Hopkins stay this week hopeful and thankful.

“This hasn’t been easy for any of us, seeing Lexie decline as each person was ruled out,”Dannels-Ruff wrote in her Facebook post.“We knew that God would work it for a greater good, though, and boy did he ever. Now we know. He needed Christie to save not one but two children. And, as if that weren’t amazing enough, one of the women who was ruled out as a donor for Lexie ended up giving her kidney to someone else in need. How glorious is that?”