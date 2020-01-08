Williams Named Virginia Law Foundation Fellow

Leesburg attorney Barbara S. Williams has been selected by the Virginia Law Foundation to be a Virginia Law Fellow. She will be inducted into the Class of 2019 on Jan. 23 during the annual meeting of the Virginia Bar Association in Williamsburg.

The Virginia Law Foundation is a philanthropic organization formed to promote the rule of law, access to justice and law-related education.

The Fellows of the Virginia Law Foundation are recognized as leaders in the profession and in their communities. Williams is a past president of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association as well as the Virginia Women Attorneys Association. She is an honorary member of the board of trustees of Brain Injury Services and has also served on the Loudoun School Business Partnership Council. She is on the board of directors for the Virginia Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program.

“To be named as a Fellow of the VA Law Foundation is a tremendous honor. The Foundation provides grants that have a real impact on all kinds of people in Virginia. I am proud to be a member of the Class of 2019 Virginia Law Foundation Fellows,” Williams said.

Williams practices personal injury law at WilliamsFord in Leesburg with Cory R. Ford and Peter A. Pentony.