Willisville Named to National Historic Register

The tiny, pre-Civil War village of Willisville in southwest Loudoun has been recognized for its place in history at both the state and federal levels.

County supervisors learned last month that the 24-acre, historically black rural hamlet of 15 homes had been listed in the National Register of Historic Places, as well as the Virginia Landmarks Register. It is Loudoun’s only African American village individually listed on the National Register, according to the Mosby Heritage Area Association.

The village dates back to the Reconstruction era, when formerly enslaved people from the Middleburg and Upperville areas bought land from white landowners on which they established a thriving community. It is named after Henson Willis, a freed slave, who bought three acres near Middleburg soon after the Civil War. There, residents built a church, a school and a store.

Today, the footprint of the village of Willisville is little changed, and many residents are descended from or related to those first residents, according to longtime resident Carol Lee, whose grandparents arrived in the village in 1935.

“When you look now at the village, at one point it was almost all still owned by some of the original families that purchased the land,” Lee said. “And then of course, over the years, it got out of their hands, but it’s still somebody who are kin, except for I’d say maybe one or two houses.” In the case of her own property, she said, she is not related, but she knows the original family very well.

The idea of putting the village on the National Register has been around for years, but until recently, saw no formal action. But things changed when Lee and the Mosby Heritage Area Association decided to get the wheels turning. Mosby Heritage Area board of directors member Dulany Morison said in January 2018, the board sat down to talk about which area history it should highlight that year.

“One of the things we singled out that we wanted to make a focus on in 2018 was some of the overlooked or less-known historical resources, and the freedmen villages that were local to our area were high on the list,” Morison said. And his family, which also lives in a house on the National Register, already had friends in town.

As that project began, they found that Lee, who Morison described as “sort of the de facto mayor” of Willisville, was already on it. She and her family had long been researching the village, its burial grounds and its families.

“Without her, this would never have happened,” Morison said.

To apply to place the village on the National Register, they needed to hire a historian, and put on a gospel concert at Buchanan Hall in Upperville, “The Path Through Willisville with Carol Lee,” to help raise that money.

At the time, MHAA President Jennifer Mooresaid the organization already had $10,000 in hand toward their $15,000 goal. Lee found the musicians—people she knew in the community, including The Gospel Tones of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, The Voices of Agape United Methodist Church, and Sistah of Praise of Middleburg—and she and her sister provided all the food. Dulany said it was a standing-room-only success.

They raised more money than they needed, and hired Jane Covington Motion, a historian in Middleburg who is involved in other preservation efforts around the county.

Her 63-page submission to the U.S. Department of the Interior, prepared with Lee’s help, lays out the history of the village and what stands there today, describing an area where “although located in Northern Virginia, today characterized by rampant suburban sprawl, the village of Willisville maintains its late-19th and early-20th century feeling.”

The village was added to the National Register on Dec. 9, and Lee, Dulany and others in Loudoun got the news on Christmas Eve.

“That made my day,” Lee said of getting a text with the news from Morison. “That wiped away everything else that I was thinking about. … what a wonderful Christmas gift.”

Although it doesn’t necessarily confer any additional protections against development to the village, the designation does open some opportunities for assistance, training, grants and tax credits from the local, state and federal government, including for rehabilitating those properties. And despite winning that recognition for the village, Willisville’s advocates aren’t yet done.

They have begun setting up a nonprofit for the village, using the money left over from the push to get it on the National Register. Both Dulany and Lee will be involved in that, too.

“We hope to be able to do some things with the old cemetery down there that’s in pretty bad shape,” Lee said. “We do have three cemeteries in the village, and one is a whole family that once lived in the village.”

“They have ideas about putting up signage, historical markers, cemetery maintenance,” Dulaney said. “Hopefully, the idea is, they can sort of advocate for Willisville going forward.”