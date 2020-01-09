County Treasurer Begins Tax Billings for Some Loudoun Towns

With the new year, the county government has assumed responsibility for assessing, billing and collecting personal property taxes and vehicle licensing fees in some of Loudoun County’s incorporated towns.

Under the new, centralized system, the county is responsible for personal property taxes in Leesburg and Round Hill; business property taxes in Leesburg, Middleburg and Round Hill; and vehicle license fees in Leesburg, Lovettsville, Middleburg and Round Hill.

Going forward, instead of receiving separate bills form the town and county, residents of those towns will get a single semi-annual bill that covers both county and town taxes and fees. Taxpayers can make a single payment to cover all of those. The first tax bill under the new process will be due May 5.

The county Treasurer’s Office will also take over any collection efforts for accounts that become delinquent after the new year.

County and town officials first began discussing the idea in 2017, and agreed to it in 2018, with an eye toward cutting costs and simplifying things for town residents. The first combined tax bills went out in 2019, covering town and county real estate taxes in the five participating towns.

Purcellville and Hamilton have elected not to participate, and continue to collect their own taxes.

More information is online at loudoun.gov/taxes or by calling 703-777-0280.