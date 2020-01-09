Fye Named Director of Ashleigh at Lansdowne

Retirement Unlimited, Inc.,a family-owned and Virginia based Senior Living Community management company, has named Tamara Fye as executive director of its Ashleigh atLansdowne community.

“Our mission at Retirement Unlimited, Inc is to deliver a lifestyle that residents have both earned and deserve,” stated Doris-Ellie Sullivan, president of RUI. “Tamara Fye blends compassion and empathy with a track record of providing outstanding business, organizational, leadership, and interpersonal communication skills to create a positive atmosphere for our residents, family, and friends.”

Fye began her career as a physical therapist assistant in 1987. She obtained her bachelor’s degree to become a physical therapist and then obtained her license in nursing home administration.She first work as iadministrator on an interim basis at The Laurels of Massillon, a skilled nursing facility in Ohio.She then worked as a licensed nursing home administrator for Altercare of Ohio before joining the Providence Healthcare Management team. At Providence Healthcare Management, her roles included licensed nursing home administrator, regional director of operations, and cultural architect, handling three new facility acquisitions and providing operational and financial oversight of seven nursing facilities across Ohio and facilitated leadership training seminars at 31 facilities in two states.

The Ashleigh at Lansdowne offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care in 115 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Learn more at rui.net/Ashleigh.