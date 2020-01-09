Student Mental Health & Wellness Conference Planned Saturday

Two dozen mental health and education leaders will gather at Independence High School in Ashburn on Saturday to share advice with parents and students during the third annual Mental Health and Wellness Conference.

Conference sessions will provide information on anxiety, stress, resilience and highlight the school district’s prevention and education programs.

A highlight of the program will be the screening of the documentary “LIKE,” which explores the impact of technology and social media on the brain, daily life and civilization with the goal of encouraging viewers, especially children, to better regulation their use.

Dr. Edward Spector, a clinical psychologist who specializes in the compulsive use of technology, will lead a question and answer session to provide practical ideas for parents to help limit, and decrease, the influence of social media.

There will be three breakout session with 22 presenters covering a wide range of topics, including nutrition, self-esteem, the cost of perfectionism, dealing with anxiety and promoting resiliency.

Also, aresource fair will feature displays by 20 health care providers providing information and resources about mental health and wellness services available in Loudoun.

The free conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Independence High School, 23115 Learning Cir. in Ashburn.

Online registration is open atnavigatethepath.com.