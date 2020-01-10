4 Join Children’s Science Center Board

The Children’s Science Center has added four new members to its board of directors, representing key industry leadership devoted to advancing access to and involvement in STEM education for children in Northern Virginia and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

The new members include Jeff Bentley, president and CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union; Kathleen Coulter, vice president for United Bank; Lou Paladeau, vice president for JWM Family Enterprises; and Regina B. Schofield, director of Corporate Engagement and Education Outreach for Battelle.

These appointments follow last month’s announcement of a $10 million commitment from the Northwest Federal Credit Union to support construction of regional science center at Kincora in Sterling. The center will be a first of its kind for the region, serving as a bridge to STEM accessibility and encouraging guests to look at the world through the lens of science.

Until the opening of the Children’s Science Center Lab in 2015, Northern Virginia was the largest metropolitan area nationally without a children’s museum or interactive science center. Today, the Children’s Science Center serves over 70,000 visitors a year at the lab and via community programs across the region.

Learn more at childsci.org.