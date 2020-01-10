Editor: Looking at both sides of the aisle, alpha-male politicians are scarce, alpha-male presidents are rare.

Those wanting America where it was BT (before Trump), politicians, and the deep state are clueless how to handle a leader unfamiliar and unwilling to wade through the bureaucracy that makes our government often ineffective.

Trump is an alpha-male, results-oriented president with a committed vision for America. GW was confused whether he was a Republican or Democrat. William Jefferson was victim of a preoccupation with uncontrollable urges. Barry O drew “a line in the sand;” what’s that mean? They could hardly be called strong leaders.

Far from apologetic, this long overdue, confident, focused president is what America needs now.

G. Bruce Wiley Leesburg