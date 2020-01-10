Meadows Opens Songwriter Concert Series Saturday

Most of the outdoor concert stages are shuttered for the winter, but there are still plenty of opportunities to see live music. An important showcase for Loudoun’s singer-songwriter scene kicks off on Saturday night when Mike Meadows returns to the Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards.

The show is the first installment of this year’s Songs, Stories and Gas Money concert series. The project was launched in 2015 bylocal artist, activist and musician Stilson Greene and songwriter and guitarist Don Chapman.

While the performances occur on a winery stage, the shows are different than you’ll find on a typical weekend afternoon in rural Loudoun. This isn’t background music for your visit with friends or family.

This is a listening room environment where the attention is on the performer and table talk is reserved for between sets. The artists generally take advantage of the rare scene, often developing more personal setlists that provide deeper insight into their craft and musical journey.

Read Full Story