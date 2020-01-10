New Sculptures Sought of Leesburg’s ArtsPARKs

It’s already time for the third round of sculptures for display at the town’s ArtsPARKs, an outdoor sculpture garden in Raflo Park.

The Public Art Commission will select five works for a two-year exhibit period, which will begin in June and run through June 2022. Sculptures will be displayed along the paved walkway located in Raflo Park along Harrison Street in downtown Leesburg. Each piece must be available for the entire display period and be for sale. Artists or artist teams will receive an honorarium of $1,000 per sculpture. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

An advisory panel of three regional artists will review the submissions and select the five finalists. Artists will be notified by March 13. Once installed, sculptures will be unveiled during a ceremony in early summer. For complete submission guidelines and instructions, go toleesburgva.gov/artsparks.

ArtsPARKs is a collaboration between the Public Art Commission and the Friends of Leesburg Public Arts, made possible by donations from the Lansdowne Development Company, Middleburg Bank, and the Friends of Leesburg Public Arts.