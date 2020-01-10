Second Passenger Dies Following Tragic Christmas Morning Crash

After more than two weeks of hospitalization, a second passenger in the car that was struck Christmas morning by a suspected drunken driver on Rt. 50 has died.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Dec. 25 near South Riding Boulevard when a sedan with five occupants was stopped at a red light. Martin V. Chavez, 56, of Sterling, was driving a pickup truck and struck the stopped vehicle from behind.

A passenger in the car, Rashida Begum, 78, of South Riding, died at the scene. Another passenger, Mohammad R. Malik, 80, of Chantilly, had been hospitalized in critical condition since the crash. He died from his injuries Jan. 9.

Chavez now faces two charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DWI. He remains held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. A preliminary hearing in Loudoun County District Court is scheduled Feb. 3.