Suspect Sketch Released in Deputy Hit-and-Run Case

The search continues for the driver who struck a deputy who was attempting to conduct a New Year’s Day traffic stop in Sterling.

Today, detectives released a composite sketch of the hit-and-run suspect. Last week, investigators distributed images of the suspect’s vehicle, asilver or light gray 2019-2020 Nissan Altima with Ohio tags. There should be damage on the passenger side, from the front to the mid-passenger side door.

The suspect was described as a black man with a medium complexion, between 40 and 50 years old, approximately 240 pounds and over 6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark-colored knit cap and a black/gray jacket.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Jan.1 in the area of South Cottage Road and Lindsay Court. The motorcycle deputy was running RADAR in the area and signaled the driver to pull over. The driver stopped before he sped away and struck the deputy. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact Det. C. Pickrell at 703-777-1021.